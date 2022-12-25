Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $90.11 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

