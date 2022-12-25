Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Trading Up 4.8%

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) was up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 114,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 90,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Colonial Coal International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$207.37 million and a P/E ratio of -131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.71.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

