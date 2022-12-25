Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 1,933 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $177.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average of $162.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $115.41 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

