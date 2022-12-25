Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Position Increased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 4,363.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Shares of CCU opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $736.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

