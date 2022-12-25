Comparing Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of Atlis Motor Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Hyliion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hyliion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hyliion 2 3 1 0 1.83

Profitability

Atlis Motor Vehicles presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.08%. Hyliion has a consensus target price of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 60.42%. Given Atlis Motor Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlis Motor Vehicles is more favorable than Hyliion.

This table compares Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hyliion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A -5,350.91% -2,241.02% Hyliion -12,683.48% -30.26% -28.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hyliion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyliion $200,000.00 2,156.52 -$96.05 million ($0.88) -2.73

Atlis Motor Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyliion.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

