Comparing Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viant Technology and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 4 4 0 2.50 EverQuote 0 3 3 0 2.50

Viant Technology presently has a consensus price target of $6.71, suggesting a potential upside of 77.63%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.13%. Given Viant Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than EverQuote.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.62% -5.11% -3.74% EverQuote -5.84% -24.34% -15.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.04 -$7.74 million ($0.58) -6.52 EverQuote $418.52 million 1.19 -$19.43 million ($0.80) -19.33

Viant Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Viant Technology has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viant Technology beats EverQuote on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

