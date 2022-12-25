Contrasting CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 12.07% 21.49% 14.24% Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CompuMed and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than CompuMed.

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Cipher Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million 0.56 $1.07 million $0.32 9.38 Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Summary

CompuMed beats Cipher Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

