Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $8.37

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 1,927 shares.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $945.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 29,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,031.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 426,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 388,679 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $1,377,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

