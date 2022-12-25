Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.82. Costamare shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Costamare Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 428,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Costamare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after buying an additional 401,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

