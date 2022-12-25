Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.82. Costamare shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Costamare Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.
Costamare Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 428,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Costamare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after buying an additional 401,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costamare (CMRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.