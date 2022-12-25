CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

