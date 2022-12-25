Critical Analysis: Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) vs. Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -26.29% -57.33% -36.94% Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Biomerica and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Biomerica.

22.0% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and Cardio Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $18.87 million 2.64 -$4.53 million ($0.40) -9.27 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biomerica.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats Biomerica on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

(Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, that uses a simple blood sample to identify patient-specific foods which may alleviate irritable bowel syndrome symptoms; Helicobacter pylori test that indicates if a patient is infected with the H. Pylori bacteria. In addition, it develops products to indicate if a person has been infected by COVID-19. Biomerica, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Cardio Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease risk assessment test. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.