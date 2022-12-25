Critical Survey: Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) versus Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Oyj and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 6.43 $229.29 million $0.80 35.06 Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock $28.13 billion N/A $1.65 billion N/A N/A

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orion Oyj and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Orion Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 18.72% 27.56% 17.07% Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orion Oyj beats Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories, as well as consumers with pets. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio for the treatment of asthma and COPD; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) to discover and develop new bispecific antibody cancer therapeutics. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia. It also refines and produces petroleum products, including motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, etc., as well as diesel fuel, jet fuel, bitumen, and roofing materials. In addition, the company is involved in wholesaling, retailing, and storing petroleum products, as well as the provision of supplementary services at the gas stations. Further, it engages in the processing and marketing of oil and gas and other related activities. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Surgut, Russia.

