CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells $126,868.50 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.45 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.