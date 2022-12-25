CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells $126,868.50 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.45 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $242.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
