Crystal Sumner Sells 33,196 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,180 shares in the company, valued at $611,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,914 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $16,788.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $15,633.20.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $274.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. The business had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 10.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 62.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

