Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,073.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

