Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 5,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 455,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Specifically, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,221.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,221.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,362. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

