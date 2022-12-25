Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $62.51 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

