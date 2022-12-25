DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $11.08

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.35. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,632 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.84.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

