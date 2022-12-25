Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,908.33 ($35.33).

DPLM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.12) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.76) to GBX 2,700 ($32.80) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.97) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.76) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($34.01), for a total value of £1,124,956 ($1,366,564.63).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,814 ($34.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,702.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,696.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,547.33. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,478 ($42.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

