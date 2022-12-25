DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Up to $14.14

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $14.48. DISH Network shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 10,536 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Citigroup cut their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

