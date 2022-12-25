Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,868.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

