Diversified Trust Co Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 22.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PAYC opened at $305.17 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $429.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.64 and its 200-day moving average is $327.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
