Diversified Trust Co Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 22.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $305.17 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $429.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.64 and its 200-day moving average is $327.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Paycom Software

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.