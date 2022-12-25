Diversified Trust Co Purchases 326 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.27.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

