Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 254,649 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 33.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,082,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 1,082,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

