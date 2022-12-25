Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.32.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

