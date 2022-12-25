Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $711,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 206.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

