Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 182,021 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Elliott Opportunity II Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the third quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

