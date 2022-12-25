Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $32,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3 %

ET stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.