Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.22. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $295.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

