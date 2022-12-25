Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2022

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFXGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFX opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.22. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $295.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.