Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.64. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 42,748 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

