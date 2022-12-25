Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.