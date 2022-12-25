Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Cut by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQR opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

