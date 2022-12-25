Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) versus Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Critical Contrast

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A Sunrun 3.35% 1.23% 0.50%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer $27.72 million N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.38 -$79.42 million $0.29 88.04

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evans & Sutherland Computer and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 4 14 0 2.78

Sunrun has a consensus price target of $43.63, suggesting a potential upside of 70.90%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Summary

Sunrun beats Evans & Sutherland Computer on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

(Get Rating)

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.