Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 7,290 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,196 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,072,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,617,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Genworth Financial Price Performance
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
Read More
