Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $37,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

