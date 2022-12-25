Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $56,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Loews by 61.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 17.5% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

