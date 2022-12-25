Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

