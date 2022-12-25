Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,535 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,472,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,003 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. Cowen decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.52%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

