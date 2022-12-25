Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 9,908 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 308,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,581 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 814,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KNX opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

