Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

