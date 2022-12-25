Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 39.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 14.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Exelon by 81.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 821,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 368,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.