Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

