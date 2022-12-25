Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 4.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.1% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.