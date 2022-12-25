Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

