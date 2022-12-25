Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 606,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

