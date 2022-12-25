Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 606,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after acquiring an additional 165,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

