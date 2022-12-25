FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $398.04 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.58. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

