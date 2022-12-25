FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $398.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.40 and a 200 day moving average of $418.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $4,561,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

