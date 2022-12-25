Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Position Raised by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $73,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of FTCH opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.76.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

