Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $318.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

